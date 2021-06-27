If you have power - share it.

Illustration for The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it" theme.

Each of us has certain knowledge in different fields. For sure, our knowledge can help someone, it can make someone's life easier, more interesting, sometimes we can save someone's life and consequently we can make the world a little better.

But the most important reason why we want to share our knowledge is because we also received it from someone.

