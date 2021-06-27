Dumitru Ochievschi

If you have power - share it.

Dumitru Ochievschi
Dumitru Ochievschi
Hire Me
  • Save
If you have power - share it. thinkific hiking women guide guiding helping people help landong page branding abstract vector character illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it" theme.

Each of us has certain knowledge in different fields. For sure, our knowledge can help someone, it can make someone's life easier, more interesting, sometimes we can save someone's life and consequently we can make the world a little better.
But the most important reason why we want to share our knowledge is because we also received it from someone.

----------

You can follow me on Instagram @dumitru.ochievschi.
Keep in touch at illustrations.do@gmail.com.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Dumitru Ochievschi
Dumitru Ochievschi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dumitru Ochievschi

View profile
    • Like