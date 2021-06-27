Elena Kyriakou

Philofoodie - Landing Page
Landing page design for food community concept, check out the full project in detail on my behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121218265/Landing-Page-Philofoodie

Thank you!
~elena

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
