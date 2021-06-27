Yamil Lues

Clint Eastwood - Russel

Clint Eastwood - Russel graphic design gorillaz blender 3d
It's a scene inspired by the videoclip "Clint Eastwood" by Gorillaz. Modelled and rendered with Blender as a practice, materials done in Substance Painter. Post done in Photoshop.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
