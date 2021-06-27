Mihail Boyko

Main page | TENGO — b2b discounts by subsription service

Mihail Boyko
Mihail Boyko
  • Save
Main page | TENGO — b2b discounts by subsription service illustration landing page branding web design
Download color palette

It`s me again!
I present to you the very beginning of the home page of the Tengo — b2b discounts by subscription service that i`ve been working on recently.
Feel free to press 'L' and leave a comment, it really does mean a lot to me.
🤘

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Mihail Boyko
Mihail Boyko

More by Mihail Boyko

View profile
    • Like