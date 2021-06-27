Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yamil Lues

Tranz

Yamil Lues
Yamil Lues
  • Save
Tranz blender design gorillaz graphic design 3d
Download color palette

A scene inspired by the video "Tranz" by Gorillaz, as practice. Modelled and rendered with Blender as a practice, materials done in Substance Painter. Post done in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Yamil Lues
Yamil Lues

More by Yamil Lues

View profile
    • Like