Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Montana Mellett

Sunspot

Montana Mellett
Montana Mellett
  • Save
Sunspot procreate design illustration minimal
Download color palette

I like to design these abstract drawings with my feelings guiding me. Here I was feeling dazed and dissociated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Montana Mellett
Montana Mellett

More by Montana Mellett

View profile
    • Like