A - Tea pot

A - Tea pot design 36daysoftype kitchen vibrant bright glow light colours tea render illustration blender 3d art 3d
I wanted to experiment with textures and vibrant colours and I saw this 36 days of type challenge and I thought it would be perfect for training and experimenting out new things. So here it is, my letter A.
Hope you like it!

