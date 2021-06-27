Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Montana Mellett

Knowledge is power

Montana Mellett
Montana Mellett
  • Save
Knowledge is power design illustration procreate animation
Download color palette

After sketching out some ideas, I decided I wanted to animate a lightbulb turning on. The idea was to symbolize that moment when you are learning something, it finally clicks and you can take action. This was completed using my partners iPad, in procreate. First time trying out the animation assist feature and it was a doozy - so many layers to organize!

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Montana Mellett
Montana Mellett

More by Montana Mellett

View profile
    • Like