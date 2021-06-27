Stu Dowson

Sophie's Website

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson
  • Save
Sophie's Website animation adobe after effects vector corporate identity motion graphics website signage menu packaging branding ux ui logo photo editing digital typography adobe illustrator adobe photoshop design graphic design
Download color palette

Website for pizza restaurant Sophie’s.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/sophies-branding

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson

More by Stu Dowson

View profile
    • Like