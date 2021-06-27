Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cloud Scrapes

Cloud Scrapes scrapes cloud branding logo graphic design
The company provides scraped web data, analytics and big data visualization tools to companies all over the world.
The logo is combined of C & S letters combined into a cloud

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
