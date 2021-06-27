Liam Tucker

Fractals — Components

Liam Tucker
Liam Tucker
Hire Me
  • Save
Fractals — Components dark ui ui design atoms components mac os windows mac fx music audio app
Download color palette

Re-usable modular components for the Fractals audio app

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Liam Tucker
Liam Tucker
Helping Launch DTC Brands Worldwide
Hire Me

More by Liam Tucker

View profile
    • Like