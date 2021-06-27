Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rene Bobo

Duke Cannon Men's Toiletries ad for Colorado-ology

Rene Bobo
Rene Bobo
Hire Me
  • Save
Duke Cannon Men's Toiletries ad for Colorado-ology adobe photoshop design advertising print collateral adobe indesign graphic design
Download color palette

I get lots of images from the client that are all over the place regarding sizes, perspectives, styles, etc., so I decided to make a collage of products arranged in a fun way for this ad. I like how it turned out, as does the client.

Rene Bobo
Rene Bobo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rene Bobo

View profile
    • Like