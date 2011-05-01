Alex Rozanski

Photo Album

Alex Rozanski
Alex Rozanski
  • Save
Photo Album icon photo album
Download color palette

An icon based on a photo album belonging to my great grandfather.

It's made with a thick card cover and backing, and all the pages are bound together with string.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Alex Rozanski
Alex Rozanski

More by Alex Rozanski

View profile
    • Like