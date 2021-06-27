Rene Bobo

30 Yr Anniv. Logo for Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans

30 Yr Anniv. Logo for Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans branding logo design adobe illustrator graphic design
The client wanted a representation of homes/roofs and mountains, to depict the area of Colorado that they are in. I made a modern, clean logo that I think captures their idea, using branded colors and fonts.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
