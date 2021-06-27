Zahid Hasan

Restaurant Food app

Zahid Hasan
Zahid Hasan
  • Save
Restaurant Food app tracking app burger app pizza restaurant app recipe app food order food app ui design food food app food and drink food apps swiggy yelp deliveroo app minimal food food illustration branding app design
Download color palette

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it! Do you have any projects that you need to get going? Contact me:

Xaheed143@gmail.com

Zahid Hasan
Zahid Hasan

More by Zahid Hasan

View profile
    • Like