Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Radovan Tucek

Job Finder App

Radovan Tucek
Radovan Tucek
Hire Me
  • Save
Job Finder App clean ui mobile ui job hiring job board job listing job finder job application jobs concept minimal simple design mobile app mobile app clean ux ui
Job Finder App clean ui mobile ui job hiring job board job listing job finder job application jobs concept minimal simple design mobile app mobile app clean ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Jobs_App.png
  2. Jobs_Follow.png

👋 About
Hello guys, I am excited to share with you Job Finder App. Hope you like it. Don't forget to add 💗 and follow me.

💌 Get in touch
Say hi at radovan.tucek@gmail.com

Radovan Tucek
Radovan Tucek
UX/UI Designer. Open for project or collab 👋
Hire Me

More by Radovan Tucek

View profile
    • Like