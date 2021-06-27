Diana Bikutė

---------.finance - Citadel cryptocurrency citadel steel space mechanical graphic design 3d illustration design ethereum defi crypto
An illustration for the website's landing page.
Special thanks to and Sketchfab user DIP (https://skfb.ly/6xprA) For creating and putting their works as CC, which I had used in creating this illustration.

