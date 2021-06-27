Diana Bikutė

[Redacted].finance final aesthetic

Diana Bikutė
Diana Bikutė
  • Save
[Redacted].finance final aesthetic guide branding logo design ethereum defi crypto chess
Download color palette

Final token icon designs and style we settled on for [Redacted].finance.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Diana Bikutė
Diana Bikutė

More by Diana Bikutė

View profile
    • Like