Ibnul Mubin Niloy

The Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." challenge!

Ibnul Mubin Niloy
Ibnul Mubin Niloy
  • Save
The Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." challenge! design share power creative challenge thinkific poster illustrator photoshop kindness wings light book knowlegde inspiration vector illustration art illustration vector graphic design
Download color palette

this is a vector art created using both illustrator and photoshop for Thinkific's project. This illustration aims to portray the power of knowledge and how can one benifit by sharing it with others. In reality, we should learn the courtesy to move the kindness forward for a better life for all of us.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Ibnul Mubin Niloy
Ibnul Mubin Niloy

More by Ibnul Mubin Niloy

View profile
    • Like