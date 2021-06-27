Hello everyone!

Happy to share with you new concept I created for Hot Doggy restaurant.

The task was to make an appetizing concept for a snack bar with hot dogs.

What could be better than a juicy hot dog to satisfy your hunger? Hot dog Frank and his frieds will help you in this matter, they are professionals in satisfying hunger.

When I was creating the first screen, I used colors that people associate with food and warmth. These are red and yellow. Special attention was paid to illustrations, because people eat with their eyes, what could be better than an appetizing picture?A little useful information and a checkout button with an original accent. Voila, the client is yours.

Have a project in mind? Feel free to text me: webdesign.ellen@gmail.com

Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it

- it matters to me :)