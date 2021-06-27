Siddhant Siddharth

Thinkific - Landing Page UI

Siddhant Siddharth
Siddhant Siddharth
  • Save
Thinkific - Landing Page UI challenge dribbble playoff thinkific motion graphics animation branding uidesign ui minimal design app
Download color palette

“Knowledge is power. Share it.”

This is my submission for The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

I created this motion UI design for Thinkific concept landing page and logo animation which demonstrate responsive version of the platform. I spend my weekend to explore Thinkific platform to match the design language with concept.

https://www.thinkific.com/

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Siddhant Siddharth
Siddhant Siddharth

More by Siddhant Siddharth

View profile
    • Like