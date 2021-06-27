Thinkific - Landing Page UI

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
“Knowledge is power. Share it.”
This is my submission for The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
I created this motion UI design for Thinkific concept landing page and logo animation which demonstrate responsive version of the platform. I spend my weekend to explore Thinkific platform to match the design language with concept.
https://www.thinkific.com/