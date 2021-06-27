🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Happy to share with you new concept login form.
My task was to make a bright entrance form. I decided to show a gentle and modern login form for a site with a female audience. It is made in trendy shades and with a drop of magic, just what girls like.
Have a project in mind? Feel free to text me: webdesign.ellen@gmail.com
Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it
- it matters to me :)