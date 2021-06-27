h3l Branding Agency

HUNGRY HUNTER™ Restaurant Branding

HUNGRY HUNTER™ Restaurant Branding
Kickoff - We are an established sandwich bar since 1997, based in Sydney City. Our products & services include sandwiches (with artisan bread), specialty coffee, pastry and catering. Our customers are white collared professionals, conscious about health, locals with an age bracket between 20s to 60s+. Hence, our new brand identity needs to suit all ages. Brief - Name origin: “Hunter Connection” is the name of the arcade the shop situates in. There is no real meaning when we created the name, but we’d like to keep it the same as it’s brought us many luck throughout the years :).
Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113936917/Hungry-Hunter-Restaurant-Branding-Key-Visual

