Elena Davletshina

Elena Davletshina
Elena Davletshina
Collage with a bottle. sky sand drink water girl fresh beach bottle matte painting collage
Hello everyone!

Happy to share with you my new work.

Matte painting. It was necessary to combine the product, in this case a water bottle, with juicy photos for advertising in social networks and on the product's website.

The tool - Photoshop.

Have a project in mind? Feel free to text me: webdesign.ellen@gmail.com

Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it
- it matters to me :)

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Elena Davletshina
Elena Davletshina

