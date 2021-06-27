Collage with a bottle.

Hello everyone!

Happy to share with you my new work.

Matte painting. It was necessary to combine the product, in this case a water bottle, with juicy photos for advertising in social networks and on the product's website.

The tool - Photoshop.

