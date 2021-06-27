🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) is the leading music theatre company for young people aged 11-21. They deliver a national auditions tour every year for their annual series of summer shows and required a range of promotional print and digital material to advertise this around the country.
Through posters, flyers, outdoor, online and magazine advertising this was achieved, making the tour name and its 24 locations the main focus by using bold and bright yellow typography. This was accompanied with single person action shots to give impact and show professionalism. The work was produced whilst working at British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT).
Full project: www.dowson.design/work/bymt-auditions