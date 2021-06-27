Vans product card concept.

Hello everyone!

Happy to share with you new concept I created for Vans.

I decided to choose a brand and create a redesign for the product card. Admit it, we all love cool shoes. Vans off the wall and their new collection in collaboration with «LIBERTY FABRIC» turned out to be bright, fresh, you want to look at it.

I analyzed the collection, selected the main colors. Next, I created an illustration in the styles of the collection. Nothing superfluous, a product, a price, a little information and, of course, a drop of creativity to hold the user's gaze. I personally ran to choose new sneakers.

