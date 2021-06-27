Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ekaterina Naranovich

Mobile App for the selection of women's hairstyles

Ekaterina Naranovich
Ekaterina Naranovich
  • Save
Mobile App for the selection of women's hairstyles web ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

This is my shot of a Mobile App for choosing women's hairstyles.
Let me know what you think.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Ekaterina Naranovich
Ekaterina Naranovich

More by Ekaterina Naranovich

View profile
    • Like