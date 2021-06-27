HELADO IS A DIGITAL AGENCY BASED IN GUATEMALA.

950 GRS OF CRITERION, 2,50 KG OF CONCEPTUALISM, 3,75 KG OF MORPHOLOGY, 2X OF PANTONE ORANGE + 60´ OF REVISIONS = THE BEST ICE CREAM IN THE WORLD.

The project was focused on composing an identity that transmitted the disruptive, avant-garde and dynamic values expressed as pillars of the company. The conceptualization was conceived through the search for an open and versatile system under a changing digital personality that gives off movement. Through morphology, object libraries configured in categories were designed giving a language of ingredients applicable to the multiple ways of creating courageous and effective content.

Full project:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/108665097/HELADO-Digital-Agency-Branding