Knowledge is power -- Share it!

Ok, this poster design looks like something cheesy that my high school science teacher might hang on the wall. But you know what? I'm into it. My favorite part of the whole piece is the little 🤯 mind blown looking face that I made using the U.S. wall outlet.

This design was my second play on the Thinkific playoff that was going on this week. The thought behind this one was: Plug in! Download some knowledge into that hard drive you have between your ears and keep that noggin at full charge.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
