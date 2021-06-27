Maxwell Marra

Free Music App UI Design

Free Music App UI Design ui typography ux app musicapp music design uidesign logo branding
For this portfolio project, I studied the design software Figma, and applied the fundamentals I have learned to this software. I created a logo and a vision for what I wanted in a free music app, something aspiring content creators are in need of today to monetize their creations.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
