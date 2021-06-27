"Knowledge is power. Share it."

This phrase is widely accepted by many without trying to acknowledge the reality behind it. Here, I tried to demonstrate the phrase with resemblance to a simple electrical circuit. Books (or paper, courses, etc) are a source of knowledge (power) and when the knowledge is shared, it results in enlightenment and inspiring someone to pen down another book to keep the circuit running.

If you're reading this, share your knowledge with others. Who knows who you might inspire to do great things? :)

Made the assets and the motion graphic entirely on figma. Access the source file here.

Thanks to Thinkific for a super cool brief! Enjoyed designing this! <3