Gagan Varma

Knowledge is power. Share it.

Gagan Varma
Gagan Varma
  • Save
Knowledge is power. Share it. power knowledge books motion figma design graphic design motion graphics animation
Download color palette

"Knowledge is power. Share it."

This phrase is widely accepted by many without trying to acknowledge the reality behind it. Here, I tried to demonstrate the phrase with resemblance to a simple electrical circuit. Books (or paper, courses, etc) are a source of knowledge (power) and when the knowledge is shared, it results in enlightenment and inspiring someone to pen down another book to keep the circuit running.

If you're reading this, share your knowledge with others. Who knows who you might inspire to do great things? :)

Made the assets and the motion graphic entirely on figma. Access the source file here.

Thanks to Thinkific for a super cool brief! Enjoyed designing this! <3

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Gagan Varma
Gagan Varma

More by Gagan Varma

View profile
    • Like