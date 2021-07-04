Olga Furmanchuk

Olga Furmanchuk
Olga Furmanchuk
UI Components statistics expense income overview podcast ui kit web ui ux graph flat isometry glassmorphism minimalism 2021 design clean design diagram chart dashboard ui elements
Hi guys!😊
Sharing with you some UI components that can be on the dashboard.
Press "L" if you like it🥰 I'll be grateful for your feedback!
Thanks a lot!

UI / UX designer🌺Detail-oriented & cutting-edge design
