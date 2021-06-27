Knowledge is Power, not degree | Thinkific

It's also great to take challenge and put creative thinking to see the world in different perspective, As I observed from your logo is a point which is a dot showing the globe is the huge resource for learning to think differently either for a fresh entrepreneur or establish one.

As we know, every color have their own psychology which falls on different types of people coming from different background, Yes we gather everyone.

That Point is thinkific and spreading in a different perspective with a different vision to gather to build a thoughtful community to promote the meaning of life which is knowledge instead of a degree.

Because you can get knowledge from every single part of the part either it's an ant or galaxy.