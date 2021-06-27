Travel company. New York.

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everybody!
I am glad to share with you a new concept that I created for a travel company that sells tours to New York.
In this concept, we wanted to show what the spirit of this city is. It is bright, lively and dynamic, picking you up with a wave of his energy and carrying you to adventure. With this concept, we want to attract new travelers to a city called New York. This is the city from the movie in which you can become the main character!
Have a project in mind? Feel free to text me: webdesign.ellen@gmail.com
Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it
- it matters to me :)