First Shot! Knowledge is power

First Shot!

I'm new to Dribbble, so I was going to try and rebound this week's Thinkific playoff like a newb. No worries, I'm posting this anyway! 😄

I wanted to try my hand at poster design, so I made this as my first poster. For this design, I chose to picture knowledge like a flame or a like a surging flow of power that can be shared or distributed and amplified.

I'm open to feedback! Help me make this better. I would like to start posting more work here to Dribbble to grow and get better at design.