First Shot! Knowledge is power

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First Shot!
I'm new to Dribbble, so I was going to try and rebound this week's Thinkific playoff like a newb. No worries, I'm posting this anyway! 😄
I wanted to try my hand at poster design, so I made this as my first poster. For this design, I chose to picture knowledge like a flame or a like a surging flow of power that can be shared or distributed and amplified.
I'm open to feedback! Help me make this better. I would like to start posting more work here to Dribbble to grow and get better at design.