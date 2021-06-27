Abdul Rehman

Grimly

Grimmly, a concept about an online platform for people with anxiety and depression issues where they can talk about it and get help, if they want, via remaining anonymous. The color choice strongly reflects the kindness and affection this platform requires to be a success.
