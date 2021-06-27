The SUN and the MOON

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
MOON and SUN
Life is a balancing act and most fulfilling when we learn to embrace its dualities: day and night, the ups and downs, male and female, good times and bad, joys and challenges.
Everything is dual. Everything has poles. Everything has its pair of opposites. This handmade sculpture collection starts with strong and indispensable dual elements in our lives. SUN - representing light, day, happiness, strength and its opposite. MOON, expressing the rhythm of time as it embodies the cycle.
When the sun and moon are seen together, they represent the coming together of opposite forces, symbolizing unity and cooperation amidst diversity.