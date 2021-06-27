🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! 👋🏻
Check out my new project fashion haircare website concept..
The main ideas were to create fashionable, modern, minimalistic and monochrome website. I believe the aim was achieved!
Please share your feedback!
If you are interested to see more projects - like the post and follow me for more!