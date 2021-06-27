Font Resources

stangith - Modern Display Serif Font

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
stangith - Modern Display Serif Font sans serif font sans serif serif font serif display font display design font resources elegant calligraphy handwriting typography typeface logo lettering professional art ligatures modern calligraphy modern
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

Hello Introducing, stangith - Ligatures modern Serif is an elegant, unique font that uses ligatures to smoothly link letters. Perfect for adding a unique twist to word-mark logos, monograms or pull quotes. stangith has 45 ligatures and 10 Alternates as well as numbers and punctuation making it super fantastic.Ligature can be turned off if required standard writing needs. What's Included :

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like