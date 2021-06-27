🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Two Tails Story Co is an innovative children’s media company founded on people’s attachment to their dogs. Two Tails’ first products include learn-to-read materials that feature the child’s dog as the main character. Two Tails is a start-up and we are currently fundraising. I designed the Two Tails website, logo, and book covers, as well as illustrated the book and website illustrations. See more at ttstoryco.com!