Two Tails Story Co is an innovative children’s media company founded on people’s attachment to their dogs. Two Tails’ first products include learn-to-read materials that feature the child’s dog as the main character. Two Tails is a start-up and we are currently fundraising. I designed the Two Tails website, logo, and book covers, as well as illustrated the book and website illustrations. See more at ttstoryco.com!​​​​​​​