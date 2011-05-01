Marco G

Your Trusted Friend In Science

portal portal 2 valve poster gaming aperture science
Just loved Portal 2. One of my favorite parts was with Cave Johnson so I has some fun recreating a little poster.

Posted on May 1, 2011
