AR Shakir
Banking and Finance Dashboard UI - Dark Mode

AR Shakir
AR Shakir for Dark UI
Banking and Finance Dashboard UI - Dark Mode table list view sidebar finance banking night mode dark mode dark dashboard dark theme dark ui user dashboard admin theme admin ui admin panel dashboard dashboad interface website ui modern
  1. Banking Dashboard UI 01.jpg
  2. Banking Dashboard UI 02.jpg
  3. Banking Dashboard UI 03.jpg

Banking And Finance Dashboard UI - Dark UI

$10
Banking And Finance Dashboard UI - Dark UI

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a dashboard UI for Banking and Finance App. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

