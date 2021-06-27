This Credit Card Template is all kind of Business and Personal Uses. It can be used for Bank, ATM Booth and all types of Jobs. Everything should be pretty straight forward. I have tried to make the item as easy to use.First you have to install the font. than open the file. full designs is layered. This file are high resolution 300 dpi, CMYK color, fully print ready. So please don’t worry about changing.

Credit Card Design Features:

- PSD Design Template.

- Round and Flat Cutter Possible.

- Very Easy to Customizable.

- Optimized for Printing / 300 Dpi.

- CMYK Color Mode.

- Smart Object for Change Logo/Strip.

- 3.370×2.125 Inch Print Dimension.

- 0.25 Bleed setting Area.

- Help Guide Included in Main Zip File.

- Adobe Photoshop CS3+ Version.

Thanks for watching my shot.

Follow me.

Freepik Behance Facebook