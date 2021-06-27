Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Inder Preet

Thinkific-knowledge is Power. Share it.

Thinkific-knowledge is Power. Share it.
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge.
Its a story of talented humans coming together and creating knowledge as database. But the real power lies in sharing the knowledge. The whole story translated seamlessly that how knowledge becomes the ultimate power. Custom done forThinkific competition.
Light bulb is a simple archetype for knowledge.
Lightning, a symbol of power.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
