I have made this Thinkific App Design Concept in Adobe Xd!!
The phrase "Knowledge is power, share it" gives a very strong vibe that one of the most superior power that mankind has is Knowledge.
It never degrades rather it endlessly growing.
Thinkific gives a platform where you can create, market and sell your online courses at ease and achieve growth.
Hope you all like it!!
Let me know your thoughts in the comments. I would love to read them.
You can also visit https://www.thinkific.com/ to know more about the website.
