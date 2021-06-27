Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Digital Bull Creations

Thinkific App Design Concept

Digital Bull Creations
Digital Bull Creations
  • Save
Thinkific App Design Concept illustration thinkific course app courses education ux ui ui ux design ux design ui design app design inspiration web design figma adobe xd adobe
Download color palette

I have made this Thinkific App Design Concept in Adobe Xd!!

The phrase "Knowledge is power, share it" gives a very strong vibe that one of the most superior power that mankind has is Knowledge.
It never degrades rather it endlessly growing.

Thinkific gives a platform where you can create, market and sell your online courses at ease and achieve growth.

Hope you all like it!!
Let me know your thoughts in the comments. I would love to read them.
You can also visit https://www.thinkific.com/ to know more about the website.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Digital Bull Creations
Digital Bull Creations

More by Digital Bull Creations

View profile
    • Like