Laavanya Sharma

Double Mask 😷👹

Laavanya Sharma
Laavanya Sharma
  • Save
Double Mask 😷👹 indianart covid19 mask indian illustration happy colors gif photoshop graphic design
Download color palette

This artwork is a punny take on the indian evil eye mask and the fact that we need to wear a double mask to take extra precaution from Covid-19

Laavanya Sharma
Laavanya Sharma

More by Laavanya Sharma

View profile
    • Like