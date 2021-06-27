Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasia

CyberMonday/ Abandoned cart email letter User Story Pt #3

Anastasia
Anastasia
  • Save
CyberMonday/ Abandoned cart email letter User Story Pt #3 email abandonedcart userstory icon ux logo illustration design branding ui mockup
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Anastasia
Anastasia

More by Anastasia

View profile
    • Like