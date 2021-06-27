Sanjaya

Logo Design - OOM

Sanjaya
Sanjaya
  • Save
Logo Design - OOM vector graphic design design branding logo
Download color palette

This logo designed to a natural sound collecting society. They record natural sounds in various locations. Therefore the logo has to be specifically designed according to their products.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
Sanjaya
Sanjaya

More by Sanjaya

View profile
    • Like