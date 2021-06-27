Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
hayes apt

Lets meditate! Poster for a meditation school in London

hayes apt
hayes apt
  • Save
Lets meditate! Poster for a meditation school in London branding graphic design
Download color palette

Its really important to stay positive and remind ourself of the good old days we had in the past. Try meditation to give our mind a break, ah, feels so good...

This is the poster I did for a meditation school may be I will also be honored to design their website!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
hayes apt
hayes apt

More by hayes apt

View profile
    • Like