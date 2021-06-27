Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stu Dowson

Ministry Of Sound 1

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson
  • Save
Ministry Of Sound 1 nightclub dj dance music advertising campaign outdoor advertising billboard motion adobe after effects motion graphics animation illustration digital typography adobe illustrator adobe photoshop design graphic design
Download color palette

Ministry of Sound is the home of dance music, famous for its London nightclub. Through a D&AD competition brief, it asked to create posters for Ministry of Sound’s Saturday Sessions, which occur monthly.

The decision was to create a digital billboard rail campaign where adverts were located in major London train stations. Each artwork promotes the artists playing in a particular room of the night club and are differentiated by using various types of nightclub lights. The lights move or flash to grab audience attention.

Full project: www.dowson.design/work/ministry-of-sound

Stu Dowson
Stu Dowson

More by Stu Dowson

View profile
    • Like