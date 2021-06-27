Ministry Of Sound 1

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Ministry of Sound is the home of dance music, famous for its London nightclub. Through a D&AD competition brief, it asked to create posters for Ministry of Sound’s Saturday Sessions, which occur monthly.
The decision was to create a digital billboard rail campaign where adverts were located in major London train stations. Each artwork promotes the artists playing in a particular room of the night club and are differentiated by using various types of nightclub lights. The lights move or flash to grab audience attention.
Full project: www.dowson.design/work/ministry-of-sound